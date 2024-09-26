One killed, 16 injured in Swabi police station blast: DPO

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured, including policemen when a powerful explosion occurred in the City Police Station, Swabi Thursday night.

District Police Officer Swabi Haroon Rasheed told reporters that the blast occurred in the police station's warehouse room, where huge quantity of explosive material recovered from the terrorists from time to time was stored.

According to initial reports, he said, the explosion was apparently triggered by short circuit, which caused multiple detonations.

The upper portion of the police station was badly damaged.

He said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the blast. "The explosion has severely damaged the building, and teams are busy in rescue work.

"

Rescue workers and fire brigade personnel reached the scene immediately after the blast and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, including the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, where an emergency was declared.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that eight injured had been admitted so far, two of them were in critical condition.

"All necessary medical care is being provided to the injured. The hospital administration is closely monitoring the situation," he added.

Chief Minister Ali Amin took notice of the blast and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

He also directed that best medical care should be provided to the injured.

APP/fam-adi

APP/fam