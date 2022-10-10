One Killed, 2 Injured in Attack on School Bus in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A driver of a school bus was killed and two students were injured in the Pakistani district of Swat on Monday as armed men opened fire on the vehicle, the Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing the police.

The incident is under investigation, the broadcaster added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Pakistan's Swat has long been targeted by terrorist attacks. On Friday, hundreds of people rallied in the district demanding that the the government take drastic counterterrorist measures. The demonstration marked the sixth protest by local residents since terror activities were resumed in the valley in August, according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.