UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 2 Injured In Attack On School Bus In Pakistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 11:30 AM

One Killed, 2 Injured in Attack on School Bus in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A driver of a school bus was killed and two students were injured in the Pakistani district of Swat on Monday as armed men opened fire on the vehicle, the Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing the police.

The incident is under investigation, the broadcaster added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Pakistan's Swat has long been targeted by terrorist attacks. On Friday, hundreds of people rallied in the district demanding that the the government take drastic counterterrorist measures. The demonstration marked the sixth protest by local residents since terror activities were resumed in the valley in August, according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Protest Geo TV Police Swat Driver Vehicle August Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.