One killed, 2 injured in building collapse

FAISALABAD, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A laborer was killed while two others sustained injuries in a building collapse incident in Chak No 76-RB, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some laborers were busy in work at an under-construction house in Chak No.

76-RB Rasoolpur when its dilapidated column collapsed, due to which, the roof caved in.

As a result, Ahsan (33) died on the spot while Waseem (22) and Owais (17) sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to beout of danger.