One Killed, 2 Injured In Building Collapse
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:31 AM
FAISALABAD, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A laborer was killed while two others sustained injuries in a building collapse incident in Chak No 76-RB, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some laborers were busy in work at an under-construction house in Chak No.
76-RB Rasoolpur when its dilapidated column collapsed, due to which, the roof caved in.
As a result, Ahsan (33) died on the spot while Waseem (22) and Owais (17) sustained multiple injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to beout of danger.