One killed, 2 injured in factory fire

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A fire erupted in a cloth factory and caused death of a worker and burn injuries to two others in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday the fire erupted in lady suit packing section situated at Maqbool Road due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused serious burn injuries to three factory workers including Hafiz Saqlain (31) son of Sarfraz of Professors Colony, Muhammad Arshad (25), son of Abdul Hameed, and Rana Faisal (23), son of Shahid Anwar of People's Colony.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to an area hospital where Rana Faisal succumbed to his injuries.