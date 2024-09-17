One Killed, 2 Injured In Mansehra Shooting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) A father was killed, and a mother and son were injured in a shooting near the Mansehra Motorway police station on Tuesday.
According to a private news channel and the police, the attackers opened fire on a car, killing the man on the spot, while his wife and son were injured.
The police said that after the shooting, the suspects abducted the victim's 13-year-old daughter and son.
Police registered a case of kidnapping and murder against Shoaib Fazal and his two accomplices.
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today7 minutes ago
-
Life of Muhammad (SAW) profound example for humanity: Governor Kundi9 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi Conference: Salik calls for integration of religious, worldly knowledge in modern cur ..29 minutes ago
-
Dar calls for education system to promote moral, technological growth29 minutes ago
-
Pb Governor urges following the last Prophet's PBUH teachings in true spirit29 minutes ago
-
5814 police men deployed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi security49 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expressed sorrow over death of Sarfaraz Domki12 hours ago
-
IGP takes notice of murder of four people12 hours ago
-
IGP reviews security arrangements for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms aim to deliver swift Justice: Minister13 hours ago
-
Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor13 hours ago
-
SA women secure victory over Pak in first T-20 by 10 runs13 hours ago