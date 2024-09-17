Open Menu

One Killed, 2 Injured In Mansehra Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

One Killed, 2 Injured in Mansehra shooting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) A father was killed, and a mother and son were injured in a shooting near the Mansehra Motorway police station on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and the police, the attackers opened fire on a car, killing the man on the spot, while his wife and son were injured.

The police said that after the shooting, the suspects abducted the victim's 13-year-old daughter and son.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and murder against Shoaib Fazal and his two accomplices.

