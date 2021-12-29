One killed, 2 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and daughter sustained injuries in a road accident, in the precincts of Satellite town police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Sher Alam, resident of Satellite Town along with his wife and daughter, was riding a motorcycle on Bhalwal-Sargodha road when a rashly driven bus hit them near Ajnala Morh.

Muhammad Alam Sher died on the spot due to severe head injuries while his wife and daughter sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Teaching hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.