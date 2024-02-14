Open Menu

One Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

One killed, 2 injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding dumper hit a car on Khushab-Sargodha Road, in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Usman (34), a resident of Khushab, and Muhammad Tahir and Wahid were heading somewhere in a car when a dumper hit them near Pul Majid.

A a resultant, Muhammad Usman died on-the-spot, while two others in the car sustained injuries. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body and the injured to the area hospital for fulfillment of legal requirements.

