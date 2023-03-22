One killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Khurarianwala police precincts.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said here on Wednesday that the old and deteriorated roof of a shed collapsed in Chak No 228-RB on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 37-yer-old Aalam Sher, 35-year-old Yaseen and 43-year-old Kashif were buried alive under the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from under the debris, but Aalam Sher expired on-the-spot whereas Kashif was shifted to DHQ Hospital and Yaseen was provided the first aid.

Further investigation was under way, he added.