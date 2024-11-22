Open Menu

One Killed, 2 Injured Over Monetary Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A monetary dispute claimed the life of a farmer in addition to injuries to two others in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that a young farmer namely Farrukh of Chak No.105-RB had an old monetary dispute with Amanullah, etc.

Over the issue, an altercation reportedly occurred between the two groups after which Amanullah, along with his accomplices Qudratullah, Habib, etc. opened fire and killed Farrukh on-the-spot and seriously injured Sajid and Abid.

Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil also took notice of the incident and directed the police for immediate arrest of the culprits without any delay, spokesman added.

