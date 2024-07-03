One Killed, 2 Injured Over Old Enmity
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A young man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a clash over an old enmity in the area of Madina Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in altercation over in Street No.15 X-Block Madina Town.
During brawl, the butcher group used long knives and severely injured three people of Dogar group including Qamar, Asif and Shahzaib.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital but Qamar breathed his last in the way whereas condition to remaining to is stated to be critical still.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the culprits who managed to escape from the scene, he added.
