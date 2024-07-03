Open Menu

One Killed, 2 Injured Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM

One killed, 2 injured over old enmity

A young man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a clash over an old enmity in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A young man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a clash over an old enmity in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in altercation over in Street No.15 X-Block Madina Town.

During brawl, the butcher group used long knives and severely injured three people of Dogar group including Qamar, Asif and Shahzaib.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital but Qamar breathed his last in the way whereas condition to remaining to is stated to be critical still.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the culprits who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Young Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

5 minutes ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

5 minutes ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

5 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

5 minutes ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

8 minutes ago
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

4 minutes ago
 Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

8 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

8 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

12 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan