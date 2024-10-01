Open Menu

One Killed, 2 Other Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his two other companions were injured as a truck rammed over a motorcycle in the limits of Taxila Police Station here Tuesday, police sources said.

In the incident, a man was killed while two others were injured when a speedy truck recklessly driven by an unidentified driver rammed over a motorcycle on GT road near COMSATS University in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

As a result , Rehmat, a resident of Hassanabdal was crushed to death while his two companions were injured.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

