One Killed, 24 Injured In Waziristan Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

One killed, 24 injured in Waziristan road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A passenger was killed and 24 others were injured when a van on way to Bannu from Wana met with an accident on Gomal Zam Dam Road in South Waziristan on Friday.

Local police said, a van carrying passengers to Bannu fell into a ditch after its driver lost control over the vehicle due to extra speed in a sharp turn.

The FC men carried out the rescue activity and shifted the injured including women and children to a hospital in Tank district.

