One Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Mourners Turns Turtle

Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :One Mourner was killed and twenty five others were injured when a Minibus carrying Mourners overturned due to high-speed near Al-Noor Flour-Mill on Tuesday's morning According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station, a Minibus was packed with about 50 to 60 mourners with some of them sitting on roof of the bus fell off when the it overturned due high-speed and overloading.

On getting information of the incident the Rescuers teams rushed to spot and shifted the injured mourners to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, (THQ) Kot Addu where one of the victim named Shehbaz S/o Allah Bukhsh was pronounced as dead.

Mourners were reported to have belonged to suburban area called Ahsan Pur of tehsil Kot Addu, and were going to Imamam-Bargah Hssainia, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for attending the Majalis.

Injured persons included as Zain Abbas, Khizer Abbas, Kumail, Imran Baloch, Kashif, Ejaz Hussain, Saqlain, Taqi, Muhammed Arshad, Minhal Mehdi, Hassan Raza, Ajamal Shah and others. Police said that the bus driver manged to flee on the scene but assured to nab him soon.

