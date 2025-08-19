One killed, 25 injured in bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) One passenger was killed and 25 others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a passenger bus in the Jaranwala area.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a bus traveling from Okara to Jaranwala overturned due to speeding near the Jaranwala Interchange on Syedwala Road.

A 15-year-old boy, Haidar Imran, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Twenty-five other passengers sustained various injuries. Rescue 1122 teams provided first aid to five individuals with minor injuries on-site, while 20 critically injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The critically injured include Hussain Maqsood (18), Fayyaz Akhtar (21), Ali Zain (16), Saqlain Amin (25), Irtaza Hassan (15), Samar Abbas (24), Ahsan Mumtaz (22), Muhsan Abbas (25), Salman Yousuf (20), Arsalan Saleem (28), Muhsan Taj (26), Imran Afzal (52), Ghulam Abbas (23), Waqas Ali (30), Qurban Alam (40), Asad Hussain (24), Ali Haidar (20), Hassan Raza (25), and Ghulam Abbas (22), among others.

The local police have taken custody of the deceased’s body and launched an investigation into the incident.