One killed 25 injured in road mishap at Swat

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::One person killed and 25 passengers were injured when a local passenger van plunged into a ravine, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif Swat where their situations were stated stable.