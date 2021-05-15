UrduPoint.com
One Killed 25 Injured In Road Mishap At Swat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

One killed 25 injured in road mishap at Swat

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::One person killed and 25 passengers were injured when a local passenger van plunged into a ravine, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

A local van was carrying passengers that suddenly plunged into a deep ravine at Kabal Samai area and as a result one person died while 25 others got injuries.

The injured were rushed to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif Swat where their situations were stated stable.

