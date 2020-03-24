UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 28 Injured In Muzaffargarh Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

One killed, 28 injured in Muzaffargarh road accident

One person was killed and 28 others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Haji Wah of Ali Pur area of Muzaffargarh district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and 28 others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Haji Wah of Ali Pur area of Muzaffargarh district.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven Coaster was heading towards Ali Pur from Lahore when it collided with the two wheeler and a Rickshaw near Haji Wah area.

As a result of incident, one person riding on a bike died on the spot. The twenty eight other person travelling by Coaster were shifted to Khan Garh and district headquarter hospital Muzafargarh, for medical treatment. As per the initial reports, the driver of the Coaster could not sustain control over the steering and the ill-fated passenger van rammed into a tree.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Driver Died Traffic Van Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore Police to take action over violation of Sec ..

43 seconds ago

Four gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpind ..

44 seconds ago

Finland's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 792 - Health Auth ..

46 seconds ago

Police, paramilitary troops stage flag march

49 seconds ago

3 held for selling surgical face masks on high pri ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.