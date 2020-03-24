One killed, 28 injured in Muzaffargarh road accident

One person was killed and 28 others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Haji Wah of Ali Pur area of Muzaffargarh district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and 28 others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Haji Wah of Ali Pur area of Muzaffargarh district.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven Coaster was heading towards Ali Pur from Lahore when it collided with the two wheeler and a Rickshaw near Haji Wah area.

As a result of incident, one person riding on a bike died on the spot. The twenty eight other person travelling by Coaster were shifted to Khan Garh and district headquarter hospital Muzafargarh, for medical treatment. As per the initial reports, the driver of the Coaster could not sustain control over the steering and the ill-fated passenger van rammed into a tree.