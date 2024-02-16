One Killed, 3 Injured During Scuffle
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 09:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) One man was stabbed to death while three others sustained serious injuries during a scuffle in the area of Dijkot police station.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that an infuriated youth, Ali Raza, hit three persons with a stab during a scuffle in the Urs celebrations in Chak 263/R-B.
As a result, a man Sami Ullah received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted three injured to hospital for treatment.
The police arrested the accused from the spot and locked him behind bars for further investigation, he added.
