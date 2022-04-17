UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 3 Injured In Armed Clash Among Neighbours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 09:30 PM

One killed, 3 injured in armed clash among neighbours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A young man was killed and 3 others got injured in an armed clash among neighbours of Hali Road area here on Sunday.

According to the Hali road police, 25 years old Hammad Ali Pathan lost his life after sustaining gunshots.

The police told that 45 years old Muhammad Nasir, 35 years old Muhammad Waseem and 30 years old Shahzad Pathan got injured in the incident.

The police informed that the clash among the neighbours occurred due to a minor issue among some children of their families.

The family of Pathan blocked Fateh Chowk, which connects Hyderabad with Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts, in protest along with the dead body.

The family claimed that the police were informed about the fighting in the neighbourhood but they did not respond to the complaint.

The protesters dispersed after police assured them that they would arrest the culprits.

The Hali Road police station's SHO Abdul Malik Abro told that the police were waiting for the family of Pathan to register the case.

Pathan's body was later taken to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

