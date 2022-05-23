One killed, 3 injured in car accident

A young man was killed and 3 other persons were injured as a car overturned on M9 motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A young man was killed and 3 other persons were injured as a car overturned on M9 motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to the police, the car apparently overturned due to overspeeding.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hafeez while the injured persons Zahid, Musawir and Habib were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The car was travelling from Multan to Karachi.