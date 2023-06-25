One killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries during cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that gas leakage caused cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith situated at Sammundri Road in Orient Street.

As a result, roof of the workshop collapsed and caused killing of 55-year-old Haneef resident of Vehari on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first and shifted Amin (54), Irshad (49) and Iftikhar (27) to Allied Hospital where the doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.