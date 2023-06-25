Open Menu

One Killed, 3 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 09:30 PM

One killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries during cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that gas leakage caused cylinder blast in the workshop of a blacksmith situated at Sammundri Road in Orient Street.

As a result, roof of the workshop collapsed and caused killing of 55-year-old Haneef resident of Vehari on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first and shifted Amin (54), Irshad (49) and Iftikhar (27) to Allied Hospital where the doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Vehari Rescue 1122 Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

2 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

5 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

6 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan