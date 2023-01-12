UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 3 Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

A man has shot dead his friend over some pity dispute while three friends were injured, two of them critical in two separate incidents in various parts of Attock on Thursday, police sources said

In the first incident, a man shot dead his friend over some pity dispute in Dhoke Miskeen area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police while quoting the family members of the deceased said that 18 years old Noman Khan was shot dead by his 20 years old friend Aamir Khan after he exchanged hot words with him over smoking.

The accused managed to flee from the scene, however police traced and arrested him.

Three teenage friends were injured, two of them critical with head injuries as the motorcycle, they were riding, collided with an electricity pole as they lose control of the motorcycle due to over-speeding.

According to police and rescue 1122 sources, Danail Afaq, 15, along with his two other friends, was going home after attending their classes at a local college. On reaching Ghora chowk, Danail lost control of the bike due to overspeeding and hit the pole. The other two boys were identified as Qaisar Abbass, 18 and Habib Fazal 16.

The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital for treatment where the condition of two were stated to be critical due to head injury. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

