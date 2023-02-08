One killed, 3 injured in DMJ session court firing

One person was killed and three injured in firing on the premises of a session court in Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three injured in firing on the premises of a session court in Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan.

Police said the two rival groups opened fire at each other on the premises of the session court Dera Murad Jamali.

Resultantly, Abdul Sattar Sarpara died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries.

The injured were moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and arrested the accused.

Further probe is underway.