One Killed, 3 Injured In Fuel Tank Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

One killed, 3 injured in fuel tank blast

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while three others were injured in a fuel tank blast in a welding shop here Thursday.

According to the Rescue sources, the fuel tank exploded during welding, killing a welder and leaving three people severely injured including two brothers.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Atiq while 15-year-old Ali Hasnain, 21-year-old Muhammad Tanveer and 32-year-old Ghulam Hasnain received injuries in the blast.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the injured, who were later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kot Addu.

Police have started investigations into the incident.

