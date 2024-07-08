One killed, 3 injured in Karachi traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) One person was killed and three were injured in a hit and run incident near Dawood Chowrangi Landhi Karachi, a private news channel and police reported on Monday.

According to the details, the incident took place when an unknown car hit a motor bike.

As result, one person was killed whereas two sustained injuries. The driver of the car escaped from the accident site.

The rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The rescue team shifted the two injured people to the nearby hospital for treatment.