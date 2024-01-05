Open Menu

One Killed, 3 Injured In Rival Clash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024

A man was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a clash between rivals in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in Rasheed Abad Jhang Road to avenge an old enmity.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in Rasheed Abad Jhang Road to avenge an old enmity.

During this clash, one Yasin (55) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted to injuries Asif (27) and M. Riaz (60) to Allied Hospital in addition to providing the first aid to another victim Shehzab (20).

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

