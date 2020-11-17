UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

One killed, 3 injured in road accident

One person was killed while 3 others sustained injuries as a van overturned in district Tharparkar on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :One person was killed while 3 others sustained injuries as a van overturned in district Tharparkar on Tuesday.

According to details, accident took place when a van of private medicine company overturned due to over speeding near Mithi in which a Young man Tanviraj Singh oad R/O Umerkot killed while three others Asghar Kumbhar,Murtaza Kumbhar and Anwer Ali wounded. Injured people were admitted to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

