One killed, 3 injured in road accident

One person was killed while 3 others sustained injuries as a van overturned in district Tharparkar on Tuesday

According to details, accident took place when a van of private medicine company overturned due to over speeding near Mithi in which a Young man Tanviraj Singh oad R/O Umerkot killed while three others Asghar Kumbhar,Murtaza Kumbhar and Anwer Ali wounded. Injured people were admitted to hospital.