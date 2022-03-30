One killed, 3 injured in road accident

A man was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding mini-loader hit a motorcycle near Central Jail on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 65-year-old Abdul Sattar received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to one victim, Ayesha Hanif (5), in addition to shifting two others including Qamar Farooq (25) and Saima (30) to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.