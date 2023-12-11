Open Menu

One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) One passenger was killed while three persons sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station, here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy van hit a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane produces near Chak No.

69-RB Ghaseetpura where it was parked on the road to remove its punctured tyre.

As a result, one unknown passenger died on the spot whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted shopkeeper namely Shamshad (22) , tractor driver Tariq (55) and van driver Sajjad (30) to hospital in critical condition in addition to providing first aid.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

