One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

One killed, 3 injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A man was killed and at least three persons including a girl and a woman were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle here at Sargodha-Khushab Road in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, here on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said Zafer (40) of Shahpur, Saleh Khatoon (45) Ishaal (7) daughter of Waqas, and Muhammad Mushtaq (48) of the same area, were heading to Sargodha from Shahpur on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near the Pump Mor.

Resultantly, Zafer died on-the-spot, while other three sustained injuries.

Police concerned reached the spot along with Rescue-1122 teams and shifted the body and the injured to an area hospital.

