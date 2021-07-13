UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:13 PM

One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in separate road accidents, here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in separate road accidents, here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said two persons riding a motorcycle on Satgarh Road, Chak 24-2-R, were hit by a truck after they fell on the road due to skidding of their bike.

One of the riders, Aftab (14) of Chak 19 1-R, was killed on-the-spot while the other was injured.

The bike riders were overtaking a donkey cart when the accident took place.

Another incident took place on National Highway where two persons were injured in a collision between two trucks.

Rescue team shifted the injured and the body to the hospital.

