UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

One killed, 3 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three others injured, all of them critical when a speedy loader rickshaw rammed in to a motorcycle on Haji Shah road near China chowk in the limits of Attock Police station on Sunday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that a speedy rickshaw recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed in to a motorcycle coming from opposite direction as result, the motorcyclist identified as 23 years old Abdul Qadeer died on the spot while three persons on board rickshaw were injured critically.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police China Driver Road Died Attock Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

10 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

19 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

19 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

19 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.