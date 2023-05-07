One killed, 3 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three others injured, all of them critical when a speedy loader rickshaw rammed in to a motorcycle on Haji Shah road near China chowk in the limits of Attock Police station on Sunday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that a speedy rickshaw recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed in to a motorcycle coming from opposite direction as result, the motorcyclist identified as 23 years old Abdul Qadeer died on the spot while three persons on board rickshaw were injured critically.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.