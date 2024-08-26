Open Menu

One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

One killed, 3 injured in road mishap

A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road.

The police sources said that a family belonging to the nearby village Kharappa was going in a car which overturned as the driver lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Resultantly, a six-year-old girl was killed on the spot while three others were injured.

The injured and body were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pindigehb.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Women Family

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

4 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

4 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

4 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

4 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

4 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

4 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

4 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan