One killed, 3 injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road.

The police sources said that a family belonging to the nearby village Kharappa was going in a car which overturned as the driver lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Resultantly, a six-year-old girl was killed on the spot while three others were injured.

The injured and body were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pindigehb.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378