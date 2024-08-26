One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A six-year-old girl on Monday was killed and three others injured, two among them were women when a car overturned on Bassal-Pindigheb road.
The police sources said that a family belonging to the nearby village Kharappa was going in a car which overturned as the driver lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.
Resultantly, a six-year-old girl was killed on the spot while three others were injured.
The injured and body were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pindigehb.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security3 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP3 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta4 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister4 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana4 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented4 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..4 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition4 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan4 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool4 hours ago