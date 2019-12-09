One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap In Multan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:41 PM
A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, a bus was on the way to Karachi from Multan when it collided with a trailer.
Resultantly, an unidentified passenger died on-the-spot and another sustained serious injuries.
Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured to nearby hospital.