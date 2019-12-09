UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

One killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Multan

A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a bus was on the way to Karachi from Multan when it collided with a trailer.

Resultantly, an unidentified passenger died on-the-spot and another sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Injured Motorway Died Jalalpur Pirwala From

Recent Stories

7 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

14 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

14 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

20 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 1739 tonnes wa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.