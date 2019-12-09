One killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Multan

A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A passenger was hit to death while another three sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala Monday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a bus was on the way to Karachi from Multan when it collided with a trailer.

Resultantly, an unidentified passenger died on-the-spot and another sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured to nearby hospital.