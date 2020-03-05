One killed, 3 injured in road mishaps in Mithi

One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two different road accidents on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in two different road accidents on Thursday.

According to reports, Suresh Mahraj resident of village Malanhor Veena lost his life when his motorcycle on was hit by a speedy car on Islamkot road near Mithi town.

In a separate road mishap on a link road near Mithi, three persons, identified as Wali Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Shafi Muhammad Thebo, sustained injuries as a jeep collided with a Khekhra ( improvised trucks used for transport and logistics in desert area of Tharparkar).