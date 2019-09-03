One Killed, 3 Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:46 PM
A man was killed while his two sons and a relative were injured after roof of a house collapsed, in the area of D-Type Colony police station
Police said on Tuesday the incident took place in Mohallah Farooqabad, Summundri Road where roof of a dilapidated house caved in.
As a result, Faiz Sardar (47), his two sons- Bilal (22), Zubair (13) and a relative Amjad Hussain (27) buried under the debris.
On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debris. Faiz Sardar was found dead under the debris while other victims were shifted to hospital.