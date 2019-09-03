One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

A man was killed while his two sons and a relative were injured after roof of a house collapsed, in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) A man was killed while his two sons and a relative were injured after roof of a house collapsed, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Tuesday the incident took place in Mohallah Farooqabad, Summundri Road where roof of a dilapidated house caved in.

As a result, Faiz Sardar (47), his two sons- Bilal (22), Zubair (13) and a relative Amjad Hussain (27) buried under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debris. Faiz Sardar was found dead under the debris while other victims were shifted to hospital.