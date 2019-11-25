One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Jhang

One person was killed and three others were injured when a roof collapsed near here

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :One person was killed and three others were injured when a roof collapsed near here.

Rescue 1122 sources said that four workers were putting construction material on rooftop for the construction of roof of second storey.

Being very weak, the roof of first storey collapsed. As a result, 4 persons were buried beneath the debris.

Rescue 1122 took out all 4 victims but one of them Sarfraz was died and three others Bilal, Anwar and Amin were injured. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where condition of Amin was reported to be precarious.