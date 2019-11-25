UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 3 Injured In Roof Collapse In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:02 PM

One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Jhang

One person was killed and three others were injured when a roof collapsed near here

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :One person was killed and three others were injured when a roof collapsed near here.

Rescue 1122 sources said that four workers were putting construction material on rooftop for the construction of roof of second storey.

Being very weak, the roof of first storey collapsed. As a result, 4 persons were buried beneath the debris.

Rescue 1122 took out all 4 victims but one of them Sarfraz was died and three others Bilal, Anwar and Amin were injured. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where condition of Amin was reported to be precarious.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

3 minutes ago

22,500 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpi ..

3 minutes ago

China expands high-standard farmland to ensure gra ..

3 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad BA/Bsc ex ..

7 minutes ago

Undocking of Russia's Progress MS-12 Unaffected by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.