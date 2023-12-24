One killed, 3 injured over marriage disputes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead while three people were injured over marriage disputes in Faisalabad on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Khalid Mehmood, 35, of Chak No.429-GB exchanged harsh words with his relative over a marriage dispute which infuriated the later and he opened fire and killed Khalid on the spot.

In another incident, Anwar opened fire and injured his aunts, Musarrat Ashfaq, 40, Aasia Nisar, 35, and her 10-year-old daughter Aleena Nisar over a marriage dispute at Chak No.216-GB.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment while the Sammundri police was investigating the incident, he added.