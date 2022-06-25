UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 3 Injured Over Old Rivalry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 08:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries over an old rivalry in the area of Balochni police station.

A spokesman said on Saturday that armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their rivals to avenge an old enmity in Cak No 293-RB near Gujjar Singh Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Muhammad Sattar (50) received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three injured including Mudassar (35), Siddique (25) and Nadeem (30) to Allied Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took notice of the incident and directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaranwala Division to immediately arrest the accused.

A special team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Balochni police station, was constituted and it launched raids to arrest the accused, spokesman added.

