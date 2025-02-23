One killed, 3 killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A man was killed and three others injured in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

The Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding van hit a roadside tree while saving a motorcycle near Chak No 412-GB on Okara Road.

As a result, 26-year-old Danish Abdur Rehman of Aminpur Bungalow received serious injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Rescue-1122 shifted three injured -- Bilal Sultan (25), his wife Amina Bilal (25) and Robina (40) -- to hospital after providing them with the first aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.