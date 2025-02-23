One Killed, 3 Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A man was killed and three others injured in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.
The Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding van hit a roadside tree while saving a motorcycle near Chak No 412-GB on Okara Road.
As a result, 26-year-old Danish Abdur Rehman of Aminpur Bungalow received serious injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Rescue-1122 shifted three injured -- Bilal Sultan (25), his wife Amina Bilal (25) and Robina (40) -- to hospital after providing them with the first aid.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japanese envoy opens Sogetsu Ikebana spring exhibition4 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident13 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma13 minutes ago
-
Senior police officers inspect duty points in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy13 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates center of excellence in Agriculture Department13 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes need for watering barren lands instead of destroying fertile land14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 11 suspects, seize drugs & weapons14 minutes ago
-
Police martyr's family gets house23 minutes ago
-
IBA University celebrates Jashn-e-Bahar: A colorful event23 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered24 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab transplant programme launched24 minutes ago