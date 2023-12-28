One killed, 30 injured after multiple vehicles collided in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) One woman was killed and several others injured in an accident occurred due to dense fog on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road

near Chungi No 5 in Jhelum on Thursday

According to rescue sources, around 10 vehicles collided with each other as the visibility turned almost zero due to dense fog, as a result, one woman was killed and 30 others injured, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Five of the injured were said to be in critical condition, rescue sources added.