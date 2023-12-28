Open Menu

One Killed, 30 Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collided In Jhelum

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 10:50 AM

One killed, 30 injured after multiple vehicles collided in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) One woman was killed and several others injured in an accident occurred due to dense fog on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road

near Chungi No 5 in Jhelum on Thursday

According to rescue sources, around 10 vehicles collided with each other as the visibility turned almost zero due to dense fog, as a result, one woman was killed and 30 others injured, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Five of the injured were said to be in critical condition, rescue sources added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Vehicles Jhelum Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

2 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

11 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

11 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

11 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

11 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

11 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

12 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

12 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

12 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

12 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan