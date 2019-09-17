One killed, 35 injured in bus accident

FAISALABAD,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A passenger was killed while 35 others sustained multiple injuries in a bus accident near Sultan Nagar at chak Jhumra Road Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding bus carrying workers of a local mill went out of control and overturned at Jhumra Road.

As a result, 26-year-old Elyas son of Ghulam Muhammad received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas first aid was provided to 22 passengers.

Rescue 1122 shifted 13 passengers to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital who received major injuries.

They included Nadeem (24) son of Abdus Sattar, Dawar Masih (30) son of Nasir Masih, Adnan (25) son of Khalil, Younus (42) son of Yousuf, Sajid (33) son of Shah Muhammad, Waqas (40) son of Yaseen, Majid (25) son of Ibad, Sana (14) daughter of Aslam, Sanum (16) daughter of Aslam, Waqas (26) son of Ghulam Rasool, Azhar (22) son of Saleem, Rimsha (20) son of Ikram and Maria (18) daughter of Ikram.