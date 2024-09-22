Open Menu

One Killed, 4 Injured As Car Rammed Into Farm House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

One killed, 4 injured as car rammed into farm house

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) One killed while four others injured one of them critically as a rashly-driven car rammed into a farm house after crushing an outer wall in Dandi village in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Sunday, Police and hospital sources said.

Police sources said that the car driver lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a farmhouse resultantly two persons on board the car and three present in the farmhouse were injured.

The injured were taken to tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb where a man identified as Sardar Mehtab succumbed to injuries. One of the injured stated to be critical. Police registered a case against the car driver and launched further investigation.

