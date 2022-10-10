One killed, 4 injured in cylinder blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :One person killed and four people were injured in a cylinder blast in Khayaban jami area of Defense Phase 7, Karachi on Monday.

According to a private news channel report, the incident occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in the office of an online food delivery company.

The body and injured have been shifted to the hospital. Injured persons have been identified as 22-year-old Zohail, 18-year-old Sharukh, 25-year-old Aamir and 26-year-old Anil.

Police have cordoned the area and further investigation is underway. Police officials said that the bomb disposal squad would give a final report on the blast after investigation.