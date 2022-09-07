UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 4 Injured In Motorcycles Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 09:47 PM

A young man was killed and four others including two women sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided near Ghazi Ghat bridge on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A young man was killed and four others including two women sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided near Ghazi Ghat bridge on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that two rescue ambulances reached the site within ten minutes of the first information and found four persons injured.

Another man wad found on the spot with fatal head injury.

The man killed was identified as Amir (33) s/o Bashir Ahmad. Four injured persons including Haseena Bibi (35) wife of Allah Divaya, Haseena Bibi (30) wife of Mumtaz, Aslam (20), and Yameen (20) were shifted to Indus hospital after first aid treatment.

The accident occurred due to reckless driving, rescuers said.

