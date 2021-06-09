UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 4 Injured In Rival Clash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed while four others sustained injuries in an armed clash, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Police said on Wednesday that two groups indulged in blunt firing on each other over a dispute of animal dealing in Cattle Market Niamoana at Sammundri Road.

As a result, 30-year-old Muhammad Ehsan alias Boota received serious injuries and died on the spot while four others sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Waseem, Qaisar, Arshad and Abdus Sattar tohospital in critical condition.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

