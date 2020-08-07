UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was killed and four others including a woman were injured in a collision between two motorbikes on Narrwala Road on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, five persons were riding two motorbikes near Adda Chukera on Narrwala Road when they collided with each other due to over-speeding.

As a result, Nasir Ali, son of Kabir, was killed on-the-spot while four others including Aneela Qamar, Soora Bibi, Imdad Hussain and Sufyan suffered minor injuries.

The body was shifted to Allied Hospital for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

