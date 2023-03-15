One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Faislabad

A man was killed while four others received injuries in a road accident in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding car struck against a road side tree after hitting a motorcycle near Kilayanwala Stop on Mamonkanjan Road.

As a result, Falak Shair son of Kameer Ali (40) received serious injuries and died on the sport whereas Rescue 1122 shifted one injured Mureed Bahadur (40) to Rural Health Center (RHC) Mamonkanjan in a critical condition besides providing first aid to three others including Abid Arshad (35), Tayyab Munawar (22) and Amjad Ali (30).

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.