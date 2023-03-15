UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Faislabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:20 PM

One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Faislabad

A man was killed while four others received injuries in a road accident in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed while four others received injuries in a road accident in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding car struck against a road side tree after hitting a motorcycle near Kilayanwala Stop on Mamonkanjan Road.

As a result, Falak Shair son of Kameer Ali (40) received serious injuries and died on the sport whereas Rescue 1122 shifted one injured Mureed Bahadur (40) to Rural Health Center (RHC) Mamonkanjan in a critical condition besides providing first aid to three others including Abid Arshad (35), Tayyab Munawar (22) and Amjad Ali (30).

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Car Died Road Accident Man Progress Amjad Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

UAE President receives UAE&#039;s Swimming Team 62

13 minutes ago
 ICT admin held crackdown against profiteers, food ..

ICT admin held crackdown against profiteers, food handlers

4 minutes ago
 Maximum economic opportunities for women imperativ ..

Maximum economic opportunities for women imperative to develop prosperous nation ..

4 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to work out DISCOs handover to ..

PM forms committee to work out DISCOs handover to provinces

4 minutes ago
 Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.