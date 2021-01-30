One killed, 4 injured in road mishaps

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A Railway employee was killed on-the-spot while four others including a woman were injured seriously in three road mishaps at three different places.

According to Rescue source, Zulfiqar Ali Arian of Pakistan Railways was on the way to his village on a bike when the bike skidded off the road and fell into a nullah. As a result, he died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

A rickshaw was also skidded off the road at the same place and fell into the nullah, as a result Muhammad Ramzan, Fatima Bibi and Mazhar were seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

A bike-rider Muhammad Akhtar, son of Allah Ditta, sustained serious injuries when a speeding car hit his bike on bypass road. He was shifted to the trauma centre in critical condition.

Separately, a three-member family was deprived of cash and valuables while two others were deprived of their bikes at three different places.

According to police source, Muhammad Raza of Nowshehra Virkan, was on the way to Chak Kharal along with his family when three armed bandits intercepted them and snatched away Rs 15,000 in cash and other valuables.

In another incident, three armed men intercepted Muhammad Sajid near Kaleke and snatched away his bike and thousand of rupees.

Another bike rider Umar Farooq son of Muhammad Mushtaq was also deprived of the bike in Mohallah Qadarabad.

The police are investigating.

Also, the city police raided the dens of two drug-paddlers in the city and recovered 1,180-gram charas from themThe police raided the dens of Amjad Billa and Mushtaq alias Marroo and recovered 640-gram and 540-gram charas, respectively from them.