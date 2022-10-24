UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 4 Injured Over Old Rivalry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A person was shot dead,while four others sustained bullet injuries over old enmity in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that Shair Muhammad (70) along with his two son Muhammad Tayyab (45) and Muhammad Tahir (38) and two relatives Muhammad Ashraf (55) and Muhammad Zubair (46) was going to district courts to attend hearing of a case when their rivals intercepted near Zamzam mills,Satiana road and opened indiscriminate firing.Consequently,Tayyab received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot,while others four suffered injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated to be serious.

On receiving information, area police reached the spot and took the body into custody,whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene.

During initial interrogation, it came into light that the victims had old property dispute with their rivals due to which both parties implicated each other in litigation.

Further investigation was under way.

