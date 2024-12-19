One killed, 5 injured as over-speeding car runs over 2 motorcyclists in Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Dec, 2024) One person was killed and five others injured, two of them seriously when an over-speeding car ran over two motorcyclists near Chak Ghulam Hotel, at Sahib Chak on Mirpur-Mangla Dual carriage way, about 8 kilometers from the city late Wednesday night.

The ill-fated two motorcycle riders, residents of WAPDA colony Mangla, were severely injured, of whom, one later died on the spot, the police said.

One of the biker identified as Faizan Maseeh s/o Perveiz Maseeh, passed away on the spot while the other, identified as son of Bashir Maseeh, suffered a severe leg fracture.

The over speeding car with four travelers on board skidded off the road and fell into the ditch after hitting the bike, leaving one person seriously injured besides other three occupants who sustained minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital where condition of two was stated to be critical, the hospital sources said.

